Kareena Kapoor is helping her fans cope with COVID-19 anxiety

B-Town star Kareena Kapoor is one of the many celebrities using their colossal platform to help their followers amidst India's brutal second wave of COVID-19.

Speaking about the COVID-19 anxiety and other mental health issues that have come to surface owing to the pandemic, the actor shared a post on how to cope.

The list included things like seeking out positive messages, explaining feelings of anxiety to a trusted person, taking things slow and being mindful of the news.

She captioned the post: “Be kind to your mind. Reach out to a loved one or a professional mental health expert when the going gets tough and always make time to unwind.”