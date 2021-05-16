Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday May 16 2021
Kareena Kapoor is helping her fans cope with COVID-19 anxiety

Sunday May 16, 2021

Kareena Kapoor is helping her fans cope with COVID-19 anxiety 

B-Town star Kareena Kapoor is one of the many celebrities using their colossal platform to help their followers amidst India's brutal second wave of COVID-19.

Speaking about the COVID-19 anxiety and other mental health issues that have come to surface owing to the pandemic, the actor shared a post on how to cope.

The list included things like seeking out positive messages, explaining feelings of anxiety to a trusted person, taking things slow and being mindful of the news.

She captioned the post: “Be kind to your mind. Reach out to a loved one or a professional mental health expert when the going gets tough and always make time to unwind.”

