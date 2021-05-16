Twinkle Khanna distributes oxygen concentrators among Covid-19 patients

Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna on Sunday distributed oxygen concentrators among coronavirus patients in Punjab and Delhi.



Taking to Twitter, the Baadshah actress shared photos of the oxygen concentrators and wrote “Another lot being distributed among patients in Punjab.”

In another post, Twinkle Khanna said “Our third lot being distributed to patients in Delhi.”

Twinkle Khanna and her husband Akshay Kumar have pledged that they would be donating 100 oxygen concentrators to help fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.