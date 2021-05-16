Prince Harry accused of being ‘trapped’ in the US by Meghan Markle

Experts believe Prince Harry is utterly ‘trapped’ in his relationship with Meghan Markle.

The claim has been brought forward by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams and during his interview with Express he admitted that the former royal seems “increasingly trapped” in his relationship with Meghan Markle.

He was quoted saying, “He claims he's found freedom. In reality, he seems to be increasingly trapped, but it is clear he doesn't realise it yet.”

For those unversed, this claim came shortly after Prince Harry sat for an interview with Dax Shepard on the Armchair podcast and admitted, “In the US I feel different, I can lift my head, my shoulders have dropped, so have hers.”