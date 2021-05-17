Karachi weather: City's temperature may rise to 45°C today, says Met official

PMD predicts extremely hot weather in port city today.



KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted extremely hot weather for the port city today, saying that the temperature may rise to 45°C, Geo News reported Monday.



The current temperature was recorded at 34.5°C with humidity at 21%.

Strong winds are likely in the city today, the weather department notified, adding that northeast winds are blowing at a speed of 9 km per hour.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfraz said that Typhoon Tauktae is no threat to Pakistan's coastal strips. The direction of the storm is towards Indian Gujarat and it is 800 km away from Karachi.

He said that due to the effects of the storm in Karachi, the weather has been hot since Sunday and is likely to remain extremely hot even today. The temperature is expected to be between 43°C and 45°C.



He said that no rain is expected in Karachi, however, it might rain in Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas and other cities.



Committee formed for timely cleaning of stormwater drains

A committee has been constituted by the Sindh local government department for timely cleaning of stormwater drains in Karachi and the successful completion of all related municipal matters.

A notification has also been issued.

Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that as per the decision taken in the last cabinet meeting, the committee to clean 41 drains of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and 514 drains of the District Municipal Corporations had been established.



The members of the committee also duly notified, he added.

He said the committee would oversee the timely and transparent completion of the cleaning process and actively carry out its responsibilities, which include ensuring that the procurement process was carried out in accordance with the law.

No effort made to remove billboards despite cyclone threat

Days after PMD issued warnings in view of the cyclone Tauktae, the city high-ups only managed a few visits and directions to remove gigantic billboard structures to safeguard the public.

During last year’s monsoon season in August, two motorcyclists had been severely injured near the Metropole Hotel in District South after a billboard affixed to a building fell.

