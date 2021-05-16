Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Tauktae update: Cyclone moving northward, may cross Indian Gujarat night of May 17

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 16, 2021

Cyclone Tauktae has moved northward and now lies at a distance of 1,000 kilometres south to southeast of Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said, in its latest advisory on Sunday night.

"The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “TAUKTAE” has moved Northward at a speed of 15 kmph during last 12 hours and now lay centered at 2000 PST of 16 May 2021 near latitude 16.8N and longitude 72.4E, at a distance of about 1,000 km south-southeast of Karachi," read the advisory.

Related items

According to PMD, the maximum sustained winds around the system centre are 150-170 kmph, gusting to 190 kmph.

The system is likely to move further north to northwest and cross Indian Gujarat by the night of May 17, morning of May 18, PMD said.

It said that based on the current environmental and meteorological conditions, dust and thunderstorm along with isolated incidents of moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sanghar districts from May 17 to 19.

Karachi, Hyderabad, and Shaheed Benazirabad districts will likely experience hot to very hot weather with gusty winds during the next two days.

Sea conditions will remain rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till after May 19.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan to discuss placing Shahbaz Sharif on ECL in meeting tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to discuss placing Shahbaz Sharif on ECL in meeting tomorrow
Karachi weather to remain hot, windy for next 2 days: PMD

Karachi weather to remain hot, windy for next 2 days: PMD
Bilawal criticises PTI govt for 'not ensuring fair distribution of water in Pakistan'

Bilawal criticises PTI govt for 'not ensuring fair distribution of water in Pakistan'
Maryam says if speaking of supremacy of Constitution is traitorous 'we will do it again and again'

Maryam says if speaking of supremacy of Constitution is traitorous 'we will do it again and again'
Israel’s crimes against humanity should not escape accountability: Qureshi to OIC

Israel’s crimes against humanity should not escape accountability: Qureshi to OIC
Siraj ul Haq announces nationwide protest against Israel on May 21

Siraj ul Haq announces nationwide protest against Israel on May 21
Gaza massacre: Pakistan demands immediate end to Israeli tyranny in OIC meeting

Gaza massacre: Pakistan demands immediate end to Israeli tyranny in OIC meeting

PM Imran Khan congratulates Sania Nishtar, Ehsaas team after World Bank acknowledgement

PM Imran Khan congratulates Sania Nishtar, Ehsaas team after World Bank acknowledgement
Tiger Patel from viral 'Tabdeeli' video wins Blackburn seat

Tiger Patel from viral 'Tabdeeli' video wins Blackburn seat
Cyclone Tauktae not likely to make landfall on Pakistan's coastal belt

Cyclone Tauktae not likely to make landfall on Pakistan's coastal belt
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Vaccine registration for 30-39 age group begins today

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Vaccine registration for 30-39 age group begins today
Punjab govt extends coronavirus lockdown till May 30

Punjab govt extends coronavirus lockdown till May 30

Latest

view all