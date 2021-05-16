Tauktae update: Cyclone moving northward, may cross Indian Gujarat night of May 17

Cyclone Tauktae has moved northward and now lies at a distance of 1,000 kilometres south to southeast of Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said, in its latest advisory on Sunday night.



"The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “TAUKTAE” has moved Northward at a speed of 15 kmph during last 12 hours and now lay centered at 2000 PST of 16 May 2021 near latitude 16.8N and longitude 72.4E, at a distance of about 1,000 km south-southeast of Karachi," read the advisory.

According to PMD, the maximum sustained winds around the system centre are 150-170 kmph, gusting to 190 kmph.



The system is likely to move further north to northwest and cross Indian Gujarat by the night of May 17, morning of May 18, PMD said.

It said that based on the current environmental and meteorological conditions, dust and thunderstorm along with isolated incidents of moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sanghar districts from May 17 to 19.



Karachi, Hyderabad, and Shaheed Benazirabad districts will likely experience hot to very hot weather with gusty winds during the next two days.



Sea conditions will remain rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till after May 19.

