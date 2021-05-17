Qureshi calls Blinken: Pakistan urges US to address Palestine crisis

FM Qureshi calls US Secretary of State to discuss issues related to Palestine and Afghan Peace Process.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday urged the US to play role in addressing the worsening Palestine crisis and restore peace in the region.



The development came during a telephonic discussion between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and important regional developments particularly the deteriorating situation in Palestine.

FM Qureshi, who had earlier called for immediate steps to stop the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people during a meeting of the Organisation of Muslim Countries, apprised Secretary Blinken of the Pakistani people’s deep concern and anguish on the worsening humanitarian situation in the Israeli Occupied Palestinian Territories.

He also underscored the importance of the US role in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace, and facilitate a just solution.



He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for a broad-based and comprehensive partnership with the United States that was anchored in close economic cooperation, enhanced regional connectivity and a common vision for a peaceful South Asia.

Afghan peace

Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Afghan peace process while underscoring that achieving a peaceful political solution in Afghanistan was the shared responsibility of all Afghan parties as well as the key international and regional stakeholders.

Underscoring the importance of responsible withdrawal, the foreign minister stressed that reduction in violence, permanent ceasefire, and seizing this historic opportunity to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement was indispensable.

Pakistan’s role in battle against terror

The foreign minister also highlighted Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and the progress made in strengthening the anti-terrorist financing and anti-money laundering regimes. He reaffirmed the resolve to continue efforts in this regard.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and Secretary Blinken agreed to stay in touch and work together on advancing the two countries’ shared bilateral and regional interests.