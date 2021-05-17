Can't connect right now! retry
Case registered over coronavirus SOP violations during Maryam Nawaz's Sheikhupura visit

By
Web Desk

Monday May 17, 2021

The crowd gathered for welcoming PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. TWITTER
  • A case was registered against PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif's son and two brothers for violating coronavirus SOPs.
  • A crowd gathered on the arrival of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in Sheikhupura to welcome her.
  • Besides this, district presidents of PML-N Munawar Iqbal, Malik Pervez Iqbal, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, and Azeem Javed have also been nominated in the case.

A case was registered against PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif's son and two brothers for gathering a crowd and violating coronavirus SOPs on the arrival of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in Sheikhupura.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura, a case has been registered against the price control magistrate for violating coronavirus SOPs on Maryam's arrival.

A day earlier, Maryam paid a visit to party member Latif's family in Sheikhupura.

Mian Hassan Latif's son Mian Hassan Javed, two brothers Amjad Latif and Munawar Latif have been named in the case registered for holding a procession and a public meeting which is a violation of coronavirus protocols.

Besides, district presidents of PML-N Munawar Iqbal, Malik Pervez Iqbal, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, and Azeem Javed have also been nominated in the case.

In addition to this, hundreds of PML-N workers have also been mentioned in the case.

