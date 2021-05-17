Saboor Aly shares beautiful lines about ‘soulmate’ after engagement

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 17 2021
Monday May 17, 2021

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly has shared beautiful lines about the soulmate a few days after she got engaged to actor Ali Ansari.

The Gul-o-Gulzar star took to Instagram and posted a sweet note which reads: “One day someone is going to come into your life and adore you for everything that you are.”

“The way you speak, the way you eat, the way your stomach folds when you sit, and even the way you laugh obnoxiously at little things. It will happen, everybody has a soulmate, just breathe.”

Saboor Aly shared the lines with caption “When posts like these become a reality” followed by a heart emoji.

“Yes, soulmate. Breathing lesson 101”.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari got engaged earlier this month.

