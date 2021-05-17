Vidya Balan unveils first poster of her latest film ‘Sherni’

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan on Monday shared the first poster of her upcoming film Sherni and revealed its release date.



The Kahaani actress took to Instagram and shared the first look of Sherni.

Vidya, who essays the role of a forest officer in the film, confirmed that Sherni will premiere on streaming platform Amazon Prime in June.

She described her character in these words: “Fearless as she steps out into the world!”

“Happy to announce my latest film ‘Sherni’ @primevideoin Meet #SherniOnPrime in June,” she further said.