Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday May 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan dazzles in stunning new snap

By
Web Desk

Monday May 17, 2021

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan certainly knows how to turn heads with her latest post on Instagram.

The Chupke Chupke star could be seen dazzling in a pink ethnic attire which gave her a dreamy look.

The outfit was complete with her signature waves along with a pink hair clip elevating the look.

"Thank you for joining, I love you all," she captioned the post which comes after she hit nine million followers on the platform. 

Fans couldn’t help but shower the star with compliments.

“Looking gorgeous as always,” one user captioned.

“Love you,” another wrote. 

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Sanam Jung launches her own perfume line

Sanam Jung launches her own perfume line
Vidya Balan unveils first poster of her latest film ‘Sherni’

Vidya Balan unveils first poster of her latest film ‘Sherni’
Imran Abbas prays for Palestinian children

Imran Abbas prays for Palestinian children
Saboor Aly shares beautiful lines about ‘soulmate’ after engagement

Saboor Aly shares beautiful lines about ‘soulmate’ after engagement
Katrina Kaif sends sweet birthday wishes to rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif sends sweet birthday wishes to rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal
Armeena Khan attends peaceful vigil for Palestine in Manchester

Armeena Khan attends peaceful vigil for Palestine in Manchester
Ayeza Khan raises her voice in support of Palestine

Ayeza Khan raises her voice in support of Palestine
Mahira Khan says she felt anxious when signing web series on Indian OTT platforms

Mahira Khan says she felt anxious when signing web series on Indian OTT platforms

Hira Mani serves styles goals in latest snap

Hira Mani serves styles goals in latest snap
Momal Sheikh thanks fans, friends for ‘endless’ birthday love

Momal Sheikh thanks fans, friends for ‘endless’ birthday love
Amitabh Bachchan receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Amitabh Bachchan receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Ahmad Ali Butt remembers mother on her death anniversary

Ahmad Ali Butt remembers mother on her death anniversary

Latest

view all