After days of scorching heat, PMD predicts wind, rainfall in Karachi

There are also chances of rainfall with wind dust storms in southeastern and central Sindh. REUTERS/File

PMD has predicted rainfall with strong winds in the port city after days of sweltering heat.



According to the Met Office, the weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of the country.



The current temperature of the city is recorded at 32°C whereas the humidity in the air is 47%.



KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall with strong winds in the port city after days of sweltering heat, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Met Office, the weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of the country. There are also chances of rainfall with wind dust storms in southeastern and central Sindh under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae.



Read more: Cyclone Tauktae 650 km away from Karachi, but poses no threat: PMD

Meanwhile, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region are also expected to receive rainfall whereas it is also likely to rain in Gilgit-Baltistan.



The highest temperature of 45°C was recorded in Turbat and Chhor yesterday while the temperature in Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi, and Karachi was recorded at 44°C.



Read more: Karachi weather to remain hot, windy for next 2 days: PMD

The weather in the port city continues to be hot and humid even in the morning. The current temperature of the metropolis is recorded at 32°C whereas the humidity in the air is recorded at 47%.



As per details, winds from the southeast are blowing at a speed of 14 kmph. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 43°C today, the weather department predicted.