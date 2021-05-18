Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 18 2021
By
Web Desk

After days of scorching heat, PMD predicts wind, rainfall in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 18, 2021

There are also chances of rainfall with wind dust storms in southeastern and central Sindh. REUTERS/File
  • PMD has predicted rainfall with strong winds in the port city after days of sweltering heat.
  • According to the Met Office, the weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of the country.
  • The current temperature of the city is recorded at 32°C whereas the humidity in the air is 47%.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall with strong winds in the port city after days of sweltering heat, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Met Office, the weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of the country. There are also chances of rainfall with wind dust storms in southeastern and central Sindh under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae.

Read more: Cyclone Tauktae 650 km away from Karachi, but poses no threat: PMD

Meanwhile, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region are also expected to receive rainfall whereas it is also likely to rain in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The highest temperature of 45°C was recorded in Turbat and Chhor yesterday while the temperature in Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi, and Karachi was recorded at 44°C.

Read more: Karachi weather to remain hot, windy for next 2 days: PMD

The weather in the port city continues to be hot and humid even in the morning. The current temperature of the metropolis is recorded at 32°C whereas the humidity in the air is recorded at 47%.

As per details, winds from the southeast are blowing at a speed of 14 kmph. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 43°C today, the weather department predicted.

More From Pakistan:

Cyclone Tauktae 650 km away from Karachi, but poses no threat: PMD

Cyclone Tauktae 650 km away from Karachi, but poses no threat: PMD
Saudi Arabia revokes travel ban for Pakistan

Saudi Arabia revokes travel ban for Pakistan
Science ministry puts electronic voting machine on display at Parliament House

Science ministry puts electronic voting machine on display at Parliament House
Petrol price in Pakistan to remain unchanged for May: Farrukh Habib

Petrol price in Pakistan to remain unchanged for May: Farrukh Habib
Situation in Palestine matter of grave concern: OIC ambassador to EU Ismat Jahan

Situation in Palestine matter of grave concern: OIC ambassador to EU Ismat Jahan
SAPM Zulfi Bukhari resigns over allegations made in Rawalpindi Ring Road inquiry

SAPM Zulfi Bukhari resigns over allegations made in Rawalpindi Ring Road inquiry
Pakistan looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial relations with EU: Gen Bajwa

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial relations with EU: Gen Bajwa
PM Imran Khan orders state-level protests against Israeli atrocities in Palestine on Friday

PM Imran Khan orders state-level protests against Israeli atrocities in Palestine on Friday
NA unanimously passes resolution condemning Israel's violence against Palestinians

NA unanimously passes resolution condemning Israel's violence against Palestinians
Petrol price likely to increase today: sources

Petrol price likely to increase today: sources
Faisal Edhi files visa application for Palestine to help war-torn country

Faisal Edhi files visa application for Palestine to help war-torn country
Pakistan responds to 'baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Pakistan responds to 'baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Latest

view all