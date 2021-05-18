Karachi records highest night temperature in May since 2015

A woman is washing her face amid scorching heat in Karachi. AFP/File

KARACHI: Due to the suspension of sea breeze under the influence of the tropical cyclone Tauktae, the metropolis recorded the highest temperature at night since 2015 with 32.5°C, The News reported on Tuesday.

Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfraz noted that a brief heatwave gripping Karachi was so intense that the temperature remained 40°C even after sunset.

He said that the night between Sunday and Monday was the second hottest in the history of Pakistan, as the minimum temperature was recorded at 32.5°C then.

“The night on May 8, 2015, was the hottest night on record with 34°C,” said Sarfraz, adding that the weather is likely to remain very hot over the next two nights in the city.

The Met official said they are expecting the weather to normalise a bit as per May’s standards on Wednesday afternoon with the resumption of sea breeze, adding that the maximum temperature may reach up to 38°C on that day as well.

However, under the influence of cyclone, dust storms, thunderstorms, and rains with a few moderate to heavy falls and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are likely to occur in Tharparkar and Umerkot districts, and at isolated places in Badin and Sanghar districts during the next 36 hours.

Very hot and dry weather with gusty winds is likely to continue in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, and Thatta districts until the evening.

Gusty winds may affect the fruit orchards in the above-mentioned districts. Sea conditions will remain rough to very rough, so the fishermen of Sindh are advised to suspend their activities until Wednesday.