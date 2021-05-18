Sajal Aly ‘heartbroken’ while looking at photos coming from Gaza

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani actress Sajal Aly says she is speechless, devastated and heartbroken while looking at the photographs coming from Gaza after Israeli bombing.

The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared a heart-wrenching picture of Palestinian children coming out of a destroyed building.

She wrote, “Speechless, devastated and heartbroken looking at the photographs coming from Gaza.”

Sajal raised question saying, “My question to all those responsible for causing pain and for making everyday life for Gazans miserable, do you even believe in humanity?”

She further said, “Let’s please refrain from turning a blind eye to the difficulties faced by the people of Palestine since decades and must act now to protect their future” followed with a folded hands emoji.

Sajal used hashtags #Gaza, #Palestine, #FreePalestine.

