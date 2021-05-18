What areas can the PTI government and Opposition cooperate on?

In Pakistan, the Imran Khan-led PTI government and the Opposition will probably never be friends, but that may not mean there is no hope at all.



Interestingly, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain, too, seem to think so. They agree that there are certain areas where the two sides - the government and Opposition - can cooperate despite their differences.

Mazari and Hussain expressed this belief on a recent episode of Geo News programme Capital Talk when host Hamid Mir asked the two politicians what topics the government and Opposition could develop a joint consensus and opinion over even in the current situation of confrontation.

Hussain responded with five areas: the nuclear programme, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, Kashmir issue, Palestine crisis and coronavirus pandemic.



"These five issues are such that we should put them above the party line," Hussain told Mir.

Mazari immediately agreed, saying that she was sure there were several other areas as well where the two sides could join hands.

If there were any dissenters on these five issues, they would be a minority, Mazari said confidently.

The anchor requested Mazari and Hussain make an addition to the list of five issues. Mir highlighted the issues of the journalist protection bill and enforced disappearances.

At this, Hussain said he had already said these two issues are something the opposition was also willing to reach a consensus over.