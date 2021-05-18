Karachi weather: Dust storms, rain hit various parts of the city

Can't connect right now! retry
Various parts of Karachi were hit by a dust storm and received rainfall on Tuesday, with the Meteorological Department (Met Dept) saying the rains are likely to stop and storm clouds will dissipate after two to three hours. 

The weather took a sudden turn as dark clouds covered most parts of the city and a dust storm appeared on the horizon. 

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz said thunder cells have developed over Karachi due to the sweltering heat.

“Winds are blowing from the northeast. The clouds are forming in the northern part of the city,” he said. Sarfaraz added that the PMD had warned of strong winds when it had issued the threat advisory for Cyclone Tauktae a couple of days ago. 

The PMD official also said that the sweltering heat in Karachi will reduce from tomorrow, adding that the dark clouds will no longer be visible in Karachi in a couple of hours. 

He said due to the heat and the cyclone, dark clouds had covered the city. However, he said there was no chance of heavy rain in the city. 

As is the case whenever it rains or the weather changes in Karachi, many people took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of dust storms rattling electricity poles and causing problems for the masses. 

Dinshaw Avari wondered if the weather will cool down in the city now. 

Sana urged people to stay safe and asked them to take a shade or stay indoors.


