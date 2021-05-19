With 104 new fatalities, Pakistan’s COVID death toll nears 20,000

About 41,771 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 3,256 tests returned positive. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan neared another grim landmark of 20,000 fatalities on Wednesday when the country reported 104 new deaths from coronavirus.

As per the official data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 41,771 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 3,256 returned positive.

The total caseload of confirmed virus cases in the country is 886,184.



At least 104 lost their lives to the contagion, raising the nationwide death toll to 19,856.



In a province-wise breakdown, Sindh has reported 301,247 cases, Punjab 329,913, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 127,609, Islamabad 79,552, Balochistan 24,064, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,360, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,439.