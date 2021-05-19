Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 19 2021
Aiman Khan welcomes Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to family after engagement with Minal Khan

Pakistani star Aiman Khan warmly welcomed Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to the family after her sister Minal Khan got engaged to him on Tuesday.

The Baandi actress took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo of Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal from their engagement ceremony and wrote “Welcome to the family Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.”

“I am so happy for you both Minal Khan. I’m gonna miss you so much!,” she said and added “My baby is #hitchedforlife”.

Minal and Ahsan took to their respective Instagram handles on Tuesday and confirmed their engagement.

Minal shared sweet photos from the event and wrote “Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!”.

