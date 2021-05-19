PM Imran Khan inaugurates low-cost family apartments for labourers in Peshawar

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation during the distribution ceremony of low-cost apartments for industrial workers. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News.

PM Imran Khan inaugurates the distribution ceremony of low-cost apartments among the citizens of Peshawar.

Under the project, 2,056 family apartments will be distributed among registered workers of the province through the process of balloting.

Says PTI govt committed to facilitating the lower segments of society in accordance with the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the distribution ceremony of low-cost apartments among the citizens of Peshawar.

While addressing the participants of the ceremony, PM Imran Khan said that under the project, 2,056 family apartments will be distributed among registered workers of the province through the process of balloting. For this purpose, a three per cent quota has been reserved for widows and two per cent for differently-abled people, according to Radio Pakistan.

The project also includes a school comprising 30 classrooms.



The premier said his government is committed to facilitating the lower segments of society in accordance with the model of Riyasat-e-Madina, a welfare state.

"The previous governments did not pay attention to the needs of the poor masses. As against that, the PTI is the first government which is focussing on the welfare of the oppressed and neglected people through the provision of health cards and housing facilities," the premier said.



He also shed light on the ongoing construction work on Mohmand Dam and said that the reservoir will be completed by 2025 after which it will be able to irrigate 17,000 acres of land, provide 300 million gallons of water to the residents of Peshawar and generate cheap electricity.

PM Imran Khan said 10 smaller and bigger dams will be constructed in the country by 2028 to take care of the electricity needs and food security of the country.