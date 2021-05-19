Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 19 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan inaugurates low-cost family apartments for labourers in Peshawar

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation during the distribution ceremony of low-cost apartments for industrial workers. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News.
  • PM Imran Khan inaugurates the distribution ceremony of low-cost apartments among the citizens of Peshawar.
  • Under the project, 2,056 family apartments will be distributed among registered workers of the province through the process of balloting.
  • Says PTI govt committed to facilitating the lower segments of society in accordance with the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the distribution ceremony of low-cost apartments among the citizens of Peshawar. 

While addressing the participants of the ceremony, PM Imran Khan said that under the project, 2,056 family apartments will be distributed among registered workers of the province through the process of balloting. For this purpose, a three per cent quota has been reserved for widows and two per cent for differently-abled people, according to Radio Pakistan.

The project also includes a school comprising 30 classrooms.

The premier said his government is committed to facilitating the lower segments of society in accordance with the model of Riyasat-e-Madina, a welfare state. 

Related items

"The previous governments did not pay attention to the needs of the poor masses. As against that, the PTI is the first government which is focussing on the welfare of the oppressed and neglected people through the provision of health cards and housing facilities," the premier said.

He also shed light on the ongoing construction work on Mohmand Dam and said that the reservoir will be completed by 2025 after which it will be able to irrigate 17,000 acres of land, provide 300 million gallons of water to the residents of Peshawar and generate cheap electricity.

PM Imran Khan said 10 smaller and bigger dams will be constructed in the country by 2028 to take care of the electricity needs and food security of the country.

More From Pakistan:

IHC rejects pleas challenging auctioning of Nawaz Sharif's properties

IHC rejects pleas challenging auctioning of Nawaz Sharif's properties
FM Qureshi leaves for NY to highlight Israel's aggression against Palestinians at UN

FM Qureshi leaves for NY to highlight Israel's aggression against Palestinians at UN
Mild earthquake tremors felt in Peshawar and its surroundings

Mild earthquake tremors felt in Peshawar and its surroundings
Who are the 34 members in Jahangir Tareen’s camp?

Who are the 34 members in Jahangir Tareen’s camp?
TikTok video of KP speaker's son goes viral

TikTok video of KP speaker's son goes viral
Sindh health minister expects major rise in COVID-19 cases due to Eid travel

Sindh health minister expects major rise in COVID-19 cases due to Eid travel
PTI leaders express commitment to PM Imran Khan after Jahangir Tareen forms group

PTI leaders express commitment to PM Imran Khan after Jahangir Tareen forms group
Karachi weather update: Temperature likely to rise to 41°C today

Karachi weather update: Temperature likely to rise to 41°C today
NCOC allows reopening of schools in districts with less than 5% coronavirus positivity ratio

NCOC allows reopening of schools in districts with less than 5% coronavirus positivity ratio
Lahore court seeks reply from govt on Shehbaz Sharif's contempt plea

Lahore court seeks reply from govt on Shehbaz Sharif's contempt plea
Fawad Chaudhry's followers cross 4 million mark on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry's followers cross 4 million mark on Twitter
Saudi Arabia to revive deferred oil facility to Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Saudi Arabia to revive deferred oil facility to Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Latest

view all