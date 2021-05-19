Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth devastated after puppy's death

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Queen Elizabeth is absolutely devastated after the death of her beloved puppy, local media reported.

Citing sources, a report said that the British monarch had found solace in walking five-month-old Fergus on the grounds of Windsor Castle after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

Prince Philip died last month at the age of 99. His funeral prayers were offered by less than 40 people amid the coronavirus pandemic.The  Queen's grandson Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of his grandfather.

The Queen celebrated her 95th birthday a couple of days after her husband's death.


