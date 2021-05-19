Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday May 19 2021
Aiman Khan showers love on engaged couple Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Pakistani star Aiman Khan is over the moon for her sister Minal Khan after her engagement with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared an adorable snap posing with the two lovebirds looking absolutely ecstatic.

“Take care of my sister #officiallyhitched, congratulations,” she captioned the post.

Minal Khan assured her dear sister with a simple answer: “He will”.

Meanwhile, Ahsan commented a heart emoji on the post.

The interaction got fans gushing as they showered compliments on the happy couple.

"So cute!" wrote one user.

"Looking adorable," said another. 

Take a look:



