Wednesday May 19 2021
Pakistani stars voice support for Palestine in Karachi protest

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Pakistani stars took to the streets of Karachi to raise their voice for the freedom of Palestine. 

Celebrities like Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Anoushay Ashraf and  Ayesha Omar could be seen taking part in the protest which took place at Karachi Press Club from 4pm onward.

The stars could be seen holding placards with a clear message to end the Israeli apartheid.

Hundreds of protests were held in all major cities of Pakistan against Israeli attacks that have killed more than 200 Palestinians including children during the last few days.

Take a look:



