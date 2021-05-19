Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday May 19 2021
By
Web Desk

PCB to begin search for head of women’s cricket

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Pakistan women's cricket team. Photo: PCB/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced today that it will advertise the post of the head of women’s cricket on Thursday through its corporate website (www.pcb.com.pk).

The person who qualifies for the post after undergoing a robust recruitment process will be primarily responsible for the short-term and long-term planning for the growth of women’s cricket, ranging from grassroots to top-level, implementation of the strategy to develop an effective domestic structure at the Cricket Association, City Cricket Association and club level.

The role also requires the person to provide guidance in the scheduling and execution of international fixtures of women’s sides across different levels.

Urooj Mumtaz previously held the position since September 2019 as an additional charge along with her national women’s chief selector duties.

Regarding the position, Mumtaz said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to serve as an interim head of women’s cricket. Being a former player and captain of the national women’s team, I am extremely passionate about the women’s game and have served the role with utmost dedication with an aim to positively impact and drive a change in women’s cricket in the country."

“Overall, Pakistan women’s cricket has made significant strides in the right direction and I look forward to working in unison with the upcoming head of women’s cricket, in my role as a chief selector, to further enhance and uplift the sport."

Mumtaz said that she will continue to inspire and encourage more sports participation, whereby increasing players' pool and providing opportunities at the international and domestic level to deserving cricketers.

More From Sports:

Asia Cup postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases, confirms Sri Lankan Cricket Board

Asia Cup postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases, confirms Sri Lankan Cricket Board
PSL owners warn of postponement if clarity not given by Thursday

PSL owners warn of postponement if clarity not given by Thursday
PSL 6 postponed for indefinite period: sources

PSL 6 postponed for indefinite period: sources
PSL 2021: Departure of players to UAE delayed due to coronavirus protocols

PSL 2021: Departure of players to UAE delayed due to coronavirus protocols
'There will never be a winner': Wasim Akram speaks out against Gaza massacre

'There will never be a winner': Wasim Akram speaks out against Gaza massacre
Babar Azam, at his best so far, still ranks behind Miandad, Zaheer Abbas in ICC rankings

Babar Azam, at his best so far, still ranks behind Miandad, Zaheer Abbas in ICC rankings
Man Utd duo Pogba, Diallo hold Palestine flag in front of thousands at Old Trafford

Man Utd duo Pogba, Diallo hold Palestine flag in front of thousands at Old Trafford
UK govt okays entry of Pakistan, India cricket teams despite coronavirus travel red list status

UK govt okays entry of Pakistan, India cricket teams despite coronavirus travel red list status
PSL stars play 'guess the Pakistani celebrity' game

PSL stars play 'guess the Pakistani celebrity' game

Pakistani equestrian Usman falls off horse, suffers injuries in bid to reach Olympics

Pakistani equestrian Usman falls off horse, suffers injuries in bid to reach Olympics
PSL 2021: Emirates Cricket Board allows PCB to hold remaining matches in Abu Dhabi

PSL 2021: Emirates Cricket Board allows PCB to hold remaining matches in Abu Dhabi
PSL 2021: PCB ‘worried’ over delay in ECB response

PSL 2021: PCB ‘worried’ over delay in ECB response

Latest

view all