Thursday May 20 2021
Sania Mirza seeks help from Indian sports ministry for son's UK visa

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with her son. Photo: Sania Mirza Instagram 

  • UK has imposed travel restrictions on Indian nationals owing to the coronavirus situation. 
  • Mirza scheduled to compete in several tournaments before the Tokyo Olympics. 
  • Indian Sports Ministry says it has written to the foreign ministry to take up the matter with the UK. 

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has sought help from the Indian Sports Ministry after her son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, was denied a visa by UK authorities. 

Mirza, who will be playing a couple of tournaments in the coming days in the UK, has been facing a dilemma after her two-year-old son and his caretaker were denied visa owing to travel restrictions imposed by the UK on Indian nationals. 

The tennis sensation is scheduled to compete in the Nottingham Open (from June 6), Birmingham Open (from June 14), the Eastbourne Open (from June 20) and the Wimbledon (from June 28).

The sports ministry said it was approached by Mirza, who said she could not leave a two-year-old child behind to take part in a month-long tournament. 

"Sania, who is a part of the Sports Ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), approached the Ministry requesting help with the visa of her son and his caretaker. Sania stated that she cannot leave a two-year-old child behind as she travels for a month," said the ministry in a statement. 

The ministry said it dispatched a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs in India, asking it to take the matter up on an urgent basis with the UK authorities through the Indian embassy in London. 

"The request was immediately taken up by the Sports Ministry and a letter has already been sent to MEA requesting them to take up the matter in the UK through the Indian Embassy in London," stated the Indian ministry. 

Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed the hope that the UK will allow Mirza to travel with her child. 

