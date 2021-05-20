Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 20 2021
‘Salman Khan’s career as a hero is over’, critics claim

Thursday May 20, 2021

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has been reigning over the Indian cinema since decades.

However, some are of the belief that the A-lister’s career as a hero may be coming to an end soon.

According to a few trade analysts, the Sultan star should now stick to doing supporting roles like Amitabh Bachchan instead of taking the lead.

Speaking to Rediff, trade analyst Amod Mehra said: "If you see heroes like Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, after they crossed 50 years of age, they think they are still heroes and keep doing the same kind of roles. They don't realise that with time, you have to change."

"I don't mean Salman's career is over. I mean his career as a hero is over. He should do supporting roles. Salman has to re-invent himself,” he said.

Moreover, trade analyst Komal Nahta said: "He wants to write the lyrics of the film. He wants to correct the music of the film. He wants to write the script too. All that is not Salman's job. Salman is shifting away from his core, which is to look good and act good. If he is going to get involved in other departments of filmmaking, it will take a toll on the film."

Apart from that trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "People love him. He is the Pied Piper of the film industry. At the same time, roz roz biryani acchi nahi lagti, you cannot start repeating yourself.”

