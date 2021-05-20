'Apartheid of Palestinians must end': Fawad Chaudhry shares Geo's interview of Israeli parliamentarian

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry speaks at a press conference. Photo: PID

"Palestine issue is not a religious issue, it's a humanitarian issue," tweets Fawad Chaudhry.

In an interview with Geo News, Israeli parliament member Mossi Raz had condemned the Gaza violence.

Raz had also slammed the Sheikh Jarrah evictions, calling them "unjust".

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday shared a Geo News interview of an Israeli parliamentarian who denounced the eviction of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

"Israeli parliament member Mossi Raz condemns eviction of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah. Finally an Israeli member [of parliament] feels the apartheid of Palestinians must end. Palestine issue is not a religious issue its an Humanitarian issue that every human must support," he tweeted.



While there have been reports of a ceasefire being contemplated by the Israeli military, air strikes in the Gaza strip continue, resulting in the deaths and injuries of unarmed Palestinian men, women and children.

Since May 10, Israel has killed nearly 250 and wounded more than 1,000 Palestinians with incessant, brutal and deadly air strikes. The conflict has not only laid bare Israel's genocidal tendencies and war crimes but also exposed the international community's criminal silence.

The only way this conflict will come to a swift end and hostilities against Palestinians will cease is when the world is woken up to the massacre that is being committed in Palestine.

As part of that effort, Geo News interviewed a senior member of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, who not only spoke out against the Israeli government's violence in Gaza but also exposed the country's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's selfish motivations.

Raz is an Israeli politician, who is currently a member of the Knesset for the left-wing, social-democratic, Meretz party.

Meretz is a secular party emphasising a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, social justice, and human rights. It currently has six seats in the Knesset.

"The war in Gaza will benefit Netanyahu. The use of force is not the solution," Raz had said in the interview with Geo News.

""We have to reverse this decision and let Palestinians stay in the place they have lived for the past seventy years," he had said, adding that the forceful expulsions of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah were "unjust".

Through its coverage, Geo News was able to inform the masses of how the brutalities in Gaza and elsewhere in Palestine have no supporters - not even in Israel.

The fact that an Israeli parliamentarian criticised his state's use of force against women and children lends credence to the narrative that Netanyahu is perpetuating unjust violence rather than acting in self-defence.