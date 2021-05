The Pakistani embassy in Tokyo. Photo Courtesy: Jang

A fire broke out at the Pakistani embassy in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, Jang reported on Thursday.

According to sources, several fire brigades are engaged in putting out the fire.

The fire was caused by a short circuit, but fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incident.

Sources disclosed that the fire broke out on the second floor of the embassy.