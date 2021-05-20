Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan speaks to Chinese counterpart, resolves to strengthen Pak-China relations

By
APP

Thursday May 20, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to his Chinese counterpart. Photo: APP

  • It has been 70 years since Pakistan and China established diplomatic relations. 
  • PM Imran Khan speaks to Chinese counterpart over the phone. 
  • PM Khan thanks China for its cooperation in supplying vaccine doses to Pakistan. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on Thursday resolved to strengthen and enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries. 

In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders stressed the need to continue with high-level exchanges to further diversify and deepen strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

During the call, the 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties, bilateral relations and cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine was discussed.

It has been 70 years now since Pakistan and China first initiated diplomatic relations with one another. 

PM Khan congratulated the Chinese premier at the special occasion, which will be celebrated by both sides with zeal. 

The Pakistani prime minister emphasized that with collective and tireless efforts over the years, Pakistan and China had transformed their relationship into an “All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership”. 

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan-China cooperation in fighting COVID-19 and deeply appreciated China’s continued support to Pakistan in supply of COVID vaccine.

He thanked China for providing assistance to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for establishing a vaccine manufacturing facility in Pakistan, which he said would further solidify Pakistan’s efforts to combat coronavirus.

