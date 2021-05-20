Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 20 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle determined to undermine royal family

Thursday May 20, 2021

Prince Harry’s comments about his father Prince Charles in a recent appearance left many with raised eyebrows.

The Duke of Sussex had spoken about his father in Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert podcast where commented on his father’s poor parenting skills which he believed came from Prince Philip and the Queen.

He added that he wanted to “end the cycle of genetic pain and suffering" that he went through during his time as a royal.

Speaking about this, a royal insider hit out at Prince Harry for his attacks on the family.

The source told Best Life: "Charles had always been closer to Harry than William.

"Prince of Wales did everything he could for his son and Meghan while they were senior royals.

"He was very taken with Meghan."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem determined to undermine the future of the monarchy with unproven allegations against Charles and the Royal Family."

