Thursday May 20 2021
People over 18 seeking to travel abroad can now get vaccinated: NCOC

Thursday May 20, 2021

A health worker receives a dose of Sinopharm's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, donated by China, at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan February 8, 2021. — Reuters/File
  • Pakistanis working abroad, students studying abroad, seafarers can all get vaccinated now if they are 18 and above.
  • Decision taken as several countries, incorporations, universities have made vaccination mandatory.
  • Vaccine aspirants will have to carry their valid passport, visa or iqama to the vaccination centre.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Thursday announced that people over the age of 18 can now get themselves vaccinated — however, only under certain circumstances.

If people above 18 years fall under the categories mentioned below, they can simply walk into any coronavirus vaccination centre, show a valid visa, and get vaccinated, the NCOC said.

  • Pakistanis working abroad on a work visa
  • Students studying abroad
  • Seafarers

The decision was taken as several countries around the world, incorporations, various employers, universities, shipping companies have made vaccination mandatory, the NCOC said.

The vaccine aspirants will have to carry their valid passport, visa or iqama to the vaccination centre, the statement said, adding that once the vaccine is administered, a certificate for it will be issued on NADRA's website.

Clinical guideline for vaccination

The NCOC said as per the vaccination guidelines issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination, AstraZeneca would be administered to people above 40-years, while people above 18-years will be inoculated with Sinopharm, Cansino, and Sinovac.

The duration between the two doses is 12 weeks for AstraZeneca, 3 weeks for Sinopharm, and 4 weeks for Sinovac.

Punjab and Sindh

Punjab and Sindh's health departments also announced they are starting vaccinations of people above 18 years who were aspiring to travel abroad.

In Punjab, citizens can contact 1033 for queries, the provincial health department said.

Meanwhile, Sindh's health department said the vaccination center at Expo Centre Karachi would remain open for 24 hours and seven days a week for people who are unable to get vaccinated during business hours.

On May 16, Pakistan had started registering people who are 30 years and above for coronavirus vaccinations, while registration for people falling in the 40-49 age group began on May 3.

The country, since the beginning of the vaccination drive in February which first opened for healthcare workers, has inoculated more than 4.7 million people, with 211,986 jabs being administered in the last 24 hours.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for registrations through which a code is assigned to a person. They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

People can also message their CNIC number on 1166 and get themselves registered for the vaccine.

