Chaman blast: Death toll rises to 6, 12 injured

CHAMAN: Six people were killed and 12 others were injured when a blast took place in the city on Friday.

The blast took place at Boghra Chowk's chicken market, confirmed police.

Paramedics arrived at the site of the blast, shifting the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"An emergency has been imposed at the district hospital," said police.

The blast reportedly took place near JUI-Nazriyati senior vice president Maulana Abdul Qadir's car. The JUI leader was severely injured in the blast, said police.

More to follow