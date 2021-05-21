Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 21 2021
Mia Khalifa sides with Bella Hadid after allegedly losing contract over pro-Palestine stance

Friday May 21, 2021

Former adult star Mia Khalifa has extended support to Bella Hadid after rumours suggest that the model lost a contract with a luxury fashion house due to her support for Palestine.

Taking to Twitter, Mia called out Dior for allegedly cutting ties with Bella over her support for Palestine.

“If Bella Hadid lost a Dior contract for supporting Palestine and standing against apartheid, then Dior can go burn in Marshall’s,” she tweeted.

Bella has been at the forefront of the matter as she took part in a pro-Palestine protest in New York where she shouted slogans, wore the Keffiyeh and proudly gripped the Palestinian flag.

She has also been posting on Instagram for the cause but as of recently a shift in her overall attitude towards the situation has been noticed.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story she had taken a neutral stance as she wants “peace, co-existence and equality”. 

The post, which was accompanied with the Israeli and Palestinian flag, comes as a stark contrast to her other Instagram posts one of which read: "It's free Palestine till Palestine is free!"

Following her protest the state of Israel’s Twitter handle called out the model for supposedly taking an anti-semitic stance.

Since then, she has expressed neutrality and remained mum. Many are now speculating if her neutral stance and overall silence has to do with her losing out on a contract with Dior worth millions. 

Take a look:





