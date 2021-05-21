Can't connect right now! retry
KP announces staggered reopening of schools, colleges, universities from May 24

Friday May 21, 2021

  • Educational institutions are reopening in districts where coronavirus positivity ratio remains below 5%.
  • Decision made in line with the National Command and Operations Centre's announcement.
  • Districts, where the coronavirus positivity ratio remains high, will reopen on June 7.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday announced staggered reopening all educational institutions in some districts beginning May 24, notifications from the higher and secondary educational departments said.

The educational institutions are reopening in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio remains below 5% — a decision made in line with the National Command and Operations Centre's announcement.

Public and private universities and colleges in districts Battagram, Buner, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, DI Khan, Hangu, Khyber, Kohistan Upper, Kohiatan Lower, Kolet Palas, Karak, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Malakand, Orakzal, Swat, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Tank, and Tor Ghar will open from May 24.

However, in the rest of the districts, educational institutions will remain closed till June 7, and the educational activities will continue online, the notification said.

Moreover, the schools in Battagram, Kurram, Buner, Lakki Marwat, Chitral Lower, Mohmand, Chitral Upper, Malakand, DLKhan, Orakzai, Hangu, Swat, Khyber, N Waziristan, Kohistan Upper, S Waziristan, Kohistan Lower, Tank, Kolai Pallas, Tor Ghar, Karak will reopen from May 24, while in the rest of the districts, the mode of education will remain online.

A day earlier, the NCOC had allowed the reopening of schools in districts where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is less than 5%.

The NCOC had decided all SSC and HSSC exams will be held after June 20, while professional and non-professional exams would take place on a case-to-case basis depending on recommendations from the Ministry of Education.

