Saturday May 22 2021
Chinese visitors in Shanghai fascinated with made-in-Pakistan artifacts

By
APP

Saturday May 22, 2021

The exhibition – featuring Pakistani textiles, costumes, carpets, jewelry, gemstones, handicrafts – witnessed the participation of many Chinese visitors. Photo: APP

Chinese visitors at an exhibition held in Shanghai are fascinated with made-in-Pakistan showpieces featuring Pakistani textiles, costumes, carpets, jewelry, gemstones, handicrafts.

The exhibition titled “Threads of Pakistan – Pakistan National Costume Culture Exhibition” was kicked off to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

Photo: APP

The exhibition – featuring Pakistani textiles, costumes, carpets, jewelry, gemstones, handicrafts – witnessed the participation of many Chinese visitors who had heaped praise on the gorgeous Pakistani showpieces.

At the opening ceremony, commemorative coins made of pure gold were also released by a co-organiser.

Participating in the exhibition held in Shanghai, a Pakistani exhibitor, Aqeel Ahmed Chaudhry said: "As a Pakistani jeweller, it’s amazing to promote these tremendous and beautiful Pakistani products to a foreign country like China."

Photo: APP

“2021 marks the 70th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties which started on May 21, 1951. So on this special occasion, we designed memorial gold coins written 70th anniversary of partnership in Chinese, English, and Urdu,” said Aqeel, adding that the two countries always move ahead together rain or shine.

Scheduled from May 18 to June 17, the exhibition is organised by Ita National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage – Lok Virsa, Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Shanghai Textile Museum, in partnership with Pakistani businessmen.

