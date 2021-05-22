Can't connect right now! retry
Bank of Punjab CEO recalls horrific PIA plane crash, says he has survivor's guilt

Bank of Punjab (BoP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zafar Masud, who survived a PIA plane crash last year, on Saturday spoke about the incident leaving him with survivor's guilt.

He said now he doesn't have the courage to meet the families of those killed during the incident.

Read more: PIA plane crash: Survivor recalls horrific tragedy that claimed 97 lives

On May 22, 2020, a PIA plane crashed into a residential area near Model Colony in Karachi's Malir neighbourhood after losing its engines. The PK-8303 tragedy has become the third most catastrophic aviation disaster in the country's history.

One year after the tragic accident, Masud said that what happened to him has strengthened his belief in miracles.

Read more: PK-8303 tragedy: Pakistan marks one year since deadly PIA plane crash in Karachi

"At the last minute, my seat was changed from window to aisle. I believe this location was crucial to my survival, said Masud.

"For some reason, when the plane broke apart and my seat was thrust out away from the wreckage, it fell straight on the rooftop instead of the road and [...] reduced the damage to my body," he went on to add.

"In the days following the crash, I could not decipher why was I spared. There were so many others who had lost their lives," the BoP official said.

The survivor said that he is on the road to recovery due to the grace of Allah, the unconditional support of his colleagues and family.

