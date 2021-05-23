Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Snow leopard kills over 50 cattle in Hunza

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 23, 2021

Representational image of snow leopard.
  • Snow leopard attacks over 50 animals in Hunza's Shimshal Valley.
  • Locals have appealed to the government to provide them with financial assistance.
  • This is not the first instance when the locals living in the northern areas have complained about wild cats becoming a threat to their livesstock.

A snow leopard attacked and killed over 50 animals in Hunza's Shimshal Valley on Sunday, Geo News reported.

Locals have appealed to the government to provide them with financial assistance as their livelihoods depend on livestock.

This is not the first instance when the locals living in northern areas have complained about wild cats becoming a threat to their livesstock.

Last year in March, villagers in Rohri managed to catch and kill a fishing cat on Friday while another fled from the area.

Read more: Wild tiger kills 45 goats in Lower Dir

According to reports, the villagers were able to track the fishing cat with the help of sniffer dogs. The cheetah, according to the people of the village, had made their lives miserable by hunting and killing their cattle.

When the carnivorous animal came out to prey, the villagers tracked it down and managed to kill it while another fishing cat escaped.

The villagers spoke to Geo News to say that they had repeatedly informed the wildlife department about the fishing cat killing their livestock but they hadn't taken any action.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan calls PTI core committee meeting to discuss pro-Tareen group, other issues

PM Imran Khan calls PTI core committee meeting to discuss pro-Tareen group, other issues
Punjab reports drastic decline in coronavirus positivity ratio

Punjab reports drastic decline in coronavirus positivity ratio
FM Qureshi lashes out at Jahangir Tareen group

FM Qureshi lashes out at Jahangir Tareen group

Weather update: Karachi likely to remain hot, dry today

Weather update: Karachi likely to remain hot, dry today
Karachi electricity breakdown: Power yet to be restored in several areas

Karachi electricity breakdown: Power yet to be restored in several areas
Jamaat-e-Islami promises power show in Karachi's 'Palestine March' today

Jamaat-e-Islami promises power show in Karachi's 'Palestine March' today
Coronavirus update: Pakistan's total caseload crosses 900,000 grim mark

Coronavirus update: Pakistan's total caseload crosses 900,000 grim mark
Shahbaz Sharif to challenge govt's ECL move in Islamabad High Court

Shahbaz Sharif to challenge govt's ECL move in Islamabad High Court
Power restored to most parts of Karachi: KE

Power restored to most parts of Karachi: KE
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 people, including Pakistanis

Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 people, including Pakistanis
Soldier martyred in cross border firing with terrorists inside Afghanistan

Soldier martyred in cross border firing with terrorists inside Afghanistan
Mayo Hospital guard accused of masquerading as doctor, performing surgery on 80-year-old woman

Mayo Hospital guard accused of masquerading as doctor, performing surgery on 80-year-old woman

Latest

view all