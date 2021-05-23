Snow leopard kills over 50 cattle in Hunza

Representational image of snow leopard.

Snow leopard attacks over 50 animals in Hunza's Shimshal Valley.



Locals have appealed to the government to provide them with financial assistance.



This is not the first instance when the locals living in the northern areas have complained about wild cats becoming a threat to their livesstock.



A snow leopard attacked and killed over 50 animals in Hunza's Shimshal Valley on Sunday, Geo News reported.

Locals have appealed to the government to provide them with financial assistance as their livelihoods depend on livestock.



This is not the first instance when the locals living in northern areas have complained about wild cats becoming a threat to their livesstock.

Last year in March, villagers in Rohri managed to catch and kill a fishing cat on Friday while another fled from the area.

Read more: Wild tiger kills 45 goats in Lower Dir

According to reports, the villagers were able to track the fishing cat with the help of sniffer dogs. The cheetah, according to the people of the village, had made their lives miserable by hunting and killing their cattle.

When the carnivorous animal came out to prey, the villagers tracked it down and managed to kill it while another fishing cat escaped.

The villagers spoke to Geo News to say that they had repeatedly informed the wildlife department about the fishing cat killing their livestock but they hadn't taken any action.