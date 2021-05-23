Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘fairytale wearing thin’

Experts recently came forward with claims regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s deflating ‘fairytale wedding’.

The claim was brought forward by Lee Cohen, an expert on Anglo-American matters for the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.



He told The Sun, “On both sides of the Atlantic, everyone loves the Cinderella story. But as they have gotten to know Meghan, the Brits saw what she really was - an ambitious self-promoter with a social justice agenda.”

“Now Americans are getting a chance to see what the couple are really about and the fairytale, replete with evil in-laws and half-siblings, is wearing thin. Over the past few days, US headlines have been crying fury, and this can be expected to feed through to general opinion.”

He also bashed the former royal for calling the First Amendment “bonkers” during the course of his interview. “It doesn't seem yet to have dawned on Harry that whether or not he's representing his birth country, criticising his host country is unlikely to bring him many admirers there.”

“But with each new muddled Sussex observation, unsubstantiated claim and disloyal act, ever more Americans will come to realise that the couple's failures rest on their own shoulders rather than on the British nation or the institution of monarchy.”