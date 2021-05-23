Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘fairytale wearing thin’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 23, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘fairytale wearing thin’

Experts recently came forward with claims regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s deflating ‘fairytale wedding’.

The claim was brought forward by Lee Cohen, an expert on Anglo-American matters for the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

He told The Sun, “On both sides of the Atlantic, everyone loves the Cinderella story. But as they have gotten to know Meghan, the Brits saw what she really was - an ambitious self-promoter with a social justice agenda.”

“Now Americans are getting a chance to see what the couple are really about and the fairytale, replete with evil in-laws and half-siblings, is wearing thin. Over the past few days, US headlines have been crying fury, and this can be expected to feed through to general opinion.”

He also bashed the former royal for calling the First Amendment “bonkers” during the course of his interview. “It doesn't seem yet to have dawned on Harry that whether or not he's representing his birth country, criticising his host country is unlikely to bring him many admirers there.”

“But with each new muddled Sussex observation, unsubstantiated claim and disloyal act, ever more Americans will come to realise that the couple's failures rest on their own shoulders rather than on the British nation or the institution of monarchy.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William reflects on receiving the news of Princess Diana’s death

Prince William reflects on receiving the news of Princess Diana’s death
BTS announces major event for 8th debut anniversary

BTS announces major event for 8th debut anniversary
Dua Lipa slams NYT ad calling her and Gigi, Bella Hadid the ‘Hamas influencer brigades’

Dua Lipa slams NYT ad calling her and Gigi, Bella Hadid the ‘Hamas influencer brigades’

Fact check: Did Dior cut off ties with Bella Hadid over her pro-Palestine stance?

Fact check: Did Dior cut off ties with Bella Hadid over her pro-Palestine stance?

Queen Elizabeth took Prince Harry’s attacks ‘very personally’ and is ‘deeply upset’

Queen Elizabeth took Prince Harry’s attacks ‘very personally’ and is ‘deeply upset’
Oprah Winfrey recounts horrifying sexual assault experience

Oprah Winfrey recounts horrifying sexual assault experience
Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester Arena attack victims

Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester Arena attack victims

Taylor Swift can 'see herself marrying' boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift can 'see herself marrying' boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Freddie Mercury's life story to be told in his own words in new graphic novel

Freddie Mercury's life story to be told in his own words in new graphic novel
BBC's Martin Bashir denies his actions led to Princess Diana's death

BBC's Martin Bashir denies his actions led to Princess Diana's death
Ana de la Reguera shares exciting experience in Netflix's Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead

Ana de la Reguera shares exciting experience in Netflix's Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead
Shamed Bashir says sorry to princes William and Harry over Diana interview

Shamed Bashir says sorry to princes William and Harry over Diana interview

Latest

view all