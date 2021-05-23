Pakistan all set to host World Environment Day 2021 on June 5.

Pakistan is all set to host World Environment Day 2021 in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) on June 5. This will be the first time in history that the country will be officially hosting the day.

On the occasion, Pakistan will make some important announcements related to initiatives that it has taken to mitigate the effects of climate change, including the 10 Billion Trees Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan, the Electric Vehicle Policy, National Parks, and Green jobs.

Only four global personalities, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, have been selected to participate in the World Environment Conference this year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the world conference on the night of June 4. The conference will be attended by the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, Pope Francis, and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.



A mega environmental event will be held on June 5 in Islamabad.



Last year, China was honoured to host an international conference on World Environment Day.

World Environment Day, which takes place every year on June 5, is the United Nations’ flagship day to promote worldwide awareness and action for the environment.

This year’s observance of World Environment Day will be on the theme of ‘ecosystem restoration' and focus on resetting the country's relationship with nature. It will also mark the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021 – 2030.

Over the years, it has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and is celebrated by millions of people across the world.