Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Educational institutions to remain closed in Sindh due to current coronavirus situation: Ghani

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 23, 2021

Photo showing schoolchildren attending a class while wearing masks — File.
  • Saeed Ghani says all public and private educational institutions will remain closed in the province until further notice.
  • Says the decision was taken in view of the current coronavirus situation. 
  • Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah says the situation in Sindh 'alarming' as hospitals are running out of beds. 

All public and private educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed in view of the current coronavirus situation in the province, provincial educational minister Saeed Ghani announced Sunday.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government in this regard, all educational institutions will remain closed until further notice.

During the suspension of the teaching process in educational institutions, headmasters and teaching staff will be allowed to go to campuses in accordance with the 50% attendance rule, Saeed Ghani said. 

"During this period, all classes will continue to take place online," the minister said, adding that in addition to the online classes, students should be given homework through alternative means too through the use of different software and online platform, including Microsoft Office, email, and messaging services like WhatsApp.

Related items

The educational minister stressed schools complete students' courses under the current syllabi. 

'Alarming coronavirus situation in Sindh'

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the coronavirus situation in the province has taken an alarming turn after Eid, so much so that hospitals have run out of beds in COVID-19 wards to accommodate more patients. 

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the chief minister said that Sindh recorded 8.37% coronavirus positive cases within a week, adding that the rate in Karachi was more than 13%, while it was more than 10% in Hyderabad.

The CM said that all schools and colleges would remain closed for two more weeks.

He also stressed that he will not speak about lifting the coronavirus restrictions at the moment, adding that all markets will close at 6pm instead of 8pm, while both indoor and outdoor dining will remain suspended throughout the province until further notification. He also said that takeaway and home delivery services, however, will remain functional. 

More From Pakistan:

British-Pakistani boxing coach named 'Hometown Hero' for Commonwealth Games

British-Pakistani boxing coach named 'Hometown Hero' for Commonwealth Games
Pakistan all set to host World Environment Day 2021 on June 5

Pakistan all set to host World Environment Day 2021 on June 5
Bilawal Bhutto claims PM Imran Khan will 'flee Pakistan like Musharraf, Shaukat Aziz'

Bilawal Bhutto claims PM Imran Khan will 'flee Pakistan like Musharraf, Shaukat Aziz'
Snow leopard kills over 50 cattle in Hunza

Snow leopard kills over 50 cattle in Hunza
PM Imran Khan calls PTI core committee meeting to discuss pro-Tareen group, other issues

PM Imran Khan calls PTI core committee meeting to discuss pro-Tareen group, other issues
Punjab reports drastic decline in coronavirus positivity ratio

Punjab reports drastic decline in coronavirus positivity ratio
FM Qureshi lashes out at Jahangir Tareen group

FM Qureshi lashes out at Jahangir Tareen group

Weather update: Karachi likely to remain hot, dry today

Weather update: Karachi likely to remain hot, dry today
Karachi electricity breakdown: Power yet to be restored in several areas

Karachi electricity breakdown: Power yet to be restored in several areas
Jamaat-e-Islami promises power show in Karachi's 'Palestine March' today

Jamaat-e-Islami promises power show in Karachi's 'Palestine March' today
Coronavirus update: Pakistan's total caseload crosses 900,000 grim mark

Coronavirus update: Pakistan's total caseload crosses 900,000 grim mark
Shahbaz Sharif to challenge govt's ECL move in Islamabad High Court

Shahbaz Sharif to challenge govt's ECL move in Islamabad High Court

Latest

view all