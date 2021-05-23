Sindh govt warns of further closure of activities amid rising coronavirus positivity

Sunday May 23, 2021
The Sindh government on Sunday asked citizens to heed its warning regarding the spread of COVID-19 and strictly ensure following safety precautions, or else it will be forced to further close several sectors.
According to the Home Department, a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus was held today, in which a rise in positivity was observed throughout the province, especially in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.
"The Task Force discussed various ways and means to contain the disease. It was reiterated that compliance of the SOPs (standard operating procedures) for Covid continues to remain a corner stone measure for control of disease spread," said the statement.
"The Task Force also decided to issue strict warnings and advice for public to strictly follow SOPs on Covid control with warning that if the cases rise, the closure of many activities may have to be undertaken, especially in areas with high positivity," it added.
The forum also decided to ramp up testing "so that proper positivity is reflected".
The following changes were announced following the meeting:
All educational institutes will remain closed for two more weeks or until the situation improves, positivity ratios decrease, or until a further review by the task force.
The owners of all factories and markets have to ensure their employees have a proper ventilated space, observe distancing and have access to washing areas. No extra people must be present inside the working area.
Workers must travel with strict SOP compliance in public transport, or dedicated transport must be provided to them.
Special focus areas identified by the forum were Karachi (District East and South), Hyderabad (Qasimabad, Latifabad, and Taluka Hyderabad City) and Sukkur.
Commissioners in these areas where tasked with identifying hotspots and take the following measures:
