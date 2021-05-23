Nausheen Shah shares frustration on pressure of getting married

Pakistani star Nausheen Shah has vented her frustration on constantly being egged on getting married.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress kept it short and simple with her response saying that it is part of Pakistani culture for mothers to constantly remind a single woman to get married.

"This happens only in this [expletive] country if you are not married your mother will remind you everyday. Shaadi kerlo shaadi kerlonhi kerne shaadibhai maaf kerdo Jaan chordo ['Get married, get married' I don't want to get married, leave me be]," she wrote.

Take a look:




