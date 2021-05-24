Shafqat Mehmood chairs meeting to finalise exam schedule, reopening of schools today

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

Federal Educaion Minister Shafqat Mehmood to chair meeting of all education ministers.

The IPEMC will review the COVID-19 situation and finalise exam schedule.

The ministers will also review the vaccination plan for teachers.

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) will meet today with Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood in the chair to finalise the exam schedule for schools and discuss other important matters.



All education ministers, including the Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan ministers, are members of the IPEMC, which is responsible for formulating policies related to the education sector.

The meeting will review the latest COVID-19 situation in the country and decide about the reopening of educational institutes, exam schedule and summer vacations.

The federal government has allowed educational institutes to resume in-person learning from May 24 (today) in districts where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is less than 5%.

The vaccination plan for teachers will also come under discussion during the meeting.

The Federal Education Ministry, after consultations with the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), had announced that the teachers will be vaccinated for coronavirus on priority to bring an end to the disruption in the education sector and reduce learning losses.

In its previous meeting, the IPEMC had decided to hold exams in the country after June 15.

“The respective boards will announce the exact dates, but in principle, exams will start after June 15 with priority to grade 12 and 10 to be followed by 11 and 9,” Mehmood had said in a tweet.

“Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority so that results can come in before university admissions,” he had said.

Members of the IPEMC rejected the suggestion to promote students of grades 9 and 11. They also gave their approval to hold the exams as scheduled in July.