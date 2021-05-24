Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal receive Covid-19 vaccine

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 24 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Pakistani celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari and his wife Sadaf Kanwal have received their Covid-19 vaccine and shared photos with the fans.

Shahroz took to Instagram and shared his photo where he is seen receiving coronavirus vaccine at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

The Yeh Zindagi Hai actor posted the photo with caption “Covid-19 vaccination done. Alhamdulillah.”

He also thanked ACP and its president for the vaccination.

Sadaf also shared her photo, receiving her jab on Instagram.


