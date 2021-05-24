Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 24 2021
After Tauktae, another cyclone formed in Bay of Bengal

  • A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a cyclone.
  • The cyclone has been named Yaas, which is 600 km away from the Indian territory of Port Blair.
  • The weather department says cyclone Yaas will not affect Pakistan.

KARACHI: A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has transformed into a cyclone, Geo News reported on Monday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the cyclone has been named Yaas, which is 600 km away from the Indian territory of Port Blair.

It is expected to turn into a severe hurricane in the next 24 hours.

The weather department said that the effects of Cyclone Yaas will not reach Pakistan and that it will not even cause any suspension in Karachi's sea winds.

Last week, the port city experienced gusty winds and dust storms due to the cyclone Tauktae that passed by Pakistan's coastal belt without touching it.

However, the cyclone caused warm winds to blow in the city and raised the temperature of the metropolis.

