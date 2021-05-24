MNA Raja Riaz denies Tareen group’s role in transfer of DPO Lodhran

PTI MNA Raja Riaz talking to media along with Jahangir Khan Tareen in this file photo.

LAHORE: A top leader of the Jahangir Tareen group Monday denied any role in the transfer of a senior police officer in Lodhran which created a controversy among the political circles.

According to a Dawn.com report, DPO Lodhran Karrar Hussain Syed has been transferred and a ‘junior most’ police officer of grade 18 hailing from DG Khan has replaced him to please the JKT group.

Talking to Geo News Monday, Member National Assembly Raja Riaz rejected media reports saying the police officer was not transferred on their request.

Riaz said that this is a routine matter and an internal issue of the police department and we did not pressurise the Punjab government for this.

While responding to a question about a junior officer given the charge of the Lodhran district police officer, the MNA said Punjab police should be questioned on this.



"Transfer, posting in any department should be based on merit," he added

The newspaper report stated that the replacement of Karrar Hussain Syed was “one of the top demands” of the JKT group MPAs when they met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar last week.

“Part of the Tareen camp team, two MPAs reportedly told the CM that Karar Husain Syed was not resolving their local issues,” the report added.

According to the report, the appointment of the DPO had been a bone of contention and he, on the first day of his posting in Lodhran last year, was reportedly asked ‘not to assume charge of the post’ as the Punjab government had not consulted Jehangir Khan Tareen before making his appointment.

However, the then IGP Shoaib Dastgeer “directed Karar to follow the department decision and assume charge”.