PM Imran Khan, services chiefs briefed on national security

Monday May 24, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country's top military officials were briefed on the national and regional security situation on Monday, said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement.
The PM, who was accompanied by some cabinet members, was briefed during a visit they made to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat in Islamabad.
Upon their arrival, Director-General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed welcomed the PM and other officials.
Read more: 'Pakistan keen to enhance defence cooperation with Ukraine,' says COAS Bajwa
The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar.
As per the PM Office, PM Imran lauded the ISI for their "diligent efforts" for national security and expressed his satisfaction over its professional preparedness.