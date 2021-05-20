Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 20 2021
'Pakistan keen to enhance defence cooperation with Ukraine,' says COAS Bajwa

Thursday May 20, 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa inspects a military tank during his visit to a military test site in Ukraine's Kharkiv region on May 20, 2021. — ISPR
  • COAS Bajwa is in Ukraine on an official visit.
  • COAS met Ukraine's prime minister, other top officials.
  • Officials appreciate Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Thursday Pakistan is keen on enhancing defence cooperation with Ukraine based on the transfer of technology and joint ventures in future as both sides could benefit from each other's experience.

The army chief's comments came during his visit to a military test site in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, as COAS Bajwa is in the country on an official visit, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The army chief took a keen interest in the tests and appreciated the performance of all ranks associated with the projects, the military's media wing said.

COAS Bajwa meets top officials

Before he visited the site, COAS Bajwa met Prime Minister of Ukraine Ukraine Shmyhal Denys and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Uruskyi Oleh.

During the separate meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including recent developments in the Afghan peace process, and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering bilateral relations with Ukraine and believes that both nations would develop meaningful and long-term relationships through enhanced cooperation, the army chief said.

"Both dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's contributions to conflict prevention in the region, especially the Afghan peace process," the military's media wing said.

Earlier the COAS also called on Minister of Defence of Ukraine Taran Andrii, Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Serhii Korniichuk, Commander of the Army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Avakov Arsen.

On arrival at Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, COAS was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out military contingent, the ISPR said.

Besides mutual and professional interests, matters of defence and security collaboration between both countries and the overall regional security situation were discussed during the meetings.

Both sides agreed to further optimise military-to-military ties, particularly in defence production, training, counter-terrorism, and intelligence domains. 

The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region and reiterated Ukraine's desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all domains.

