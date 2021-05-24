Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 24 2021
Pakistan committed to expeditiously complete CPEC projects: PM Imran Khan

Monday May 24, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) meets China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong (centre left). — PID

  • China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong calls on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.
  • PM Imran Khan appreciates Chinese leadership and conveys greetings to President Xi Jinping.
  • It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed on Monday the highest priority accorded by the government to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the firm commitment to expeditiously complete its projects, which would open up tremendous opportunities for increased economic growth and development in the region and beyond.

The premier's comments, according to the PM's Office, came during a meeting between him and China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in Islamabad.

Pakistan-China bilateral relations, including CPEC, the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, vaccine cooperation, and high-level bilateral exchanges were discussed during the meeting.

The prime minister appreciated the Chinese leadership and conveyed his warm greetings to President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

Emphasising the time-tested “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, PM Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep commitment to further enhance and broaden ties with China.

The prime minister recalled his telephonic conversation with premier Keqiang on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, which was the reflection of excellent cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The Chinese ambassador extended President Xi Jinping’s invitation to the prime minister to participate in the "CPC and World Political Parties Summit", which will be held in July.

The prime minister graciously accepted the invitation to attend the virtual event.

Ambassador Rong reassured that China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and accords high priority to help address Pakistan’s requirements.

"It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges to further solidify strategic cooperative gains between the two countries," the statement added.

