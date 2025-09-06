President, PM, military top brass pay glowing tribute to martyrs on 60th Defence Day

Members of the Pakistan Air Force march near the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah during Defence Day ceremonies, or Pakistan's Memorial Day, to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Karachi. — Reuters

ISPR says Sept 6, 1965 reflects our firm resolve against stronger foe.

President Asif Ali Zardari calls Sept 6 a glorious chapter of sacrifice.

PM says Sept 6 shows unity, courage against enemy aggression.

ISLAMABAD: On the 60th Defence and Martyrs’ Day, Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership paid rich tribute to the country’s martyrs, ghazis, and the resilient citizens whose courage and sacrifices continue to safeguard the nation’s freedom and sovereignty.

The day, which coincided with the blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital.

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu led the homage to the nation’s heroes.

In its message, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said September 6 epitomises the unflinching resolve and unshakeable spirit of the Pakistani nation.

“On this historic day, our brave soldiers, with the support of the nation, stood like an insurmountable wall against blatant aggression, thwarting the nefarious designs of an enemy far superior in arms and numbers. The feats of heroic valour and sacrifice left an indelible message on the sands of time: that a united nation can never be defeated,” it said.

ISPR added that the courage of fearless heroes continues to inspire future generations and their legacy shall live on forever. The armed forces also expressed their resolve to extend all-out support to victims of the ongoing floods across Pakistan and reaffirmed their pledge to defend the country against any threat, vowing a “befitting and decisive response” to any attempt to disrupt the hard-earned peace.

'A glorious chapter'

President Asif Ali Zardari, in his message issued from the Presidency, called September 6 a “glorious chapter” in Pakistan’s history. He paid rich tribute to the brave soldiers and resilient citizens who, with unshakable faith and unmatched courage, have defended the nation’s borders.

The president highlighted the significance of this year’s Defence Day in light of the recent Operation “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” conducted in May 2025. “Just as our courageous forces demonstrated extraordinary valor and dedication in 1965, our sons once again proved their unmatched bravery during this year’s operation,” he said.

He lauded the professional excellence, combat readiness, and multi-domain capabilities of the Pakistan military, terming the nation’s defence “impregnable” and built on the eternal spirit of its people. As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, he reiterated his commitment to modernising Pakistan’s defence capabilities and emphasised countering modern threats such as hybrid warfare, disinformation, and psychological operations.

President Zardari urged all pillars of the state, particularly the youth, to remain alert, united, and resilient in the face of evolving challenges. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir and Palestine, calling Kashmir the root cause of regional instability and condemning Israeli atrocities as genocide. He demanded a just solution for Kashmir and an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

“Let us remain steadfast, courageous, and united so that the sacrifices of our martyrs are honored, our defence remains unbreakable, and we pass on a strong, prosperous, and peaceful Pakistan to our future generations,” he concluded, paying tribute to the families of martyrs and veterans.

'A symbol of courage'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid glowing tribute to the martyrs and ghazis, calling September 6 “a symbol of courage, unity, and resilience.” He recalled how Pakistan’s armed forces, with the full support of the people, had thwarted enemy aggression in 1965 and proven the nation’s capacity to defend its independence and integrity.

Highlighting the recent “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, Marqa-e-Haq,” the prime minister lauded the Army, Navy, and Air Force for their unmatched professionalism and combat skills under the strategic leadership of COAS Field Marshal Munir. He said the courage of martyrs and war veterans would continue to inspire generations.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and constructive engagement but warned against ignoring “continuous Indian provocations and shifting regional dynamics.” He stressed strengthening defence capabilities and resolutely countering foreign-sponsored terrorism and proxy warfare.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the prime minister reiterated unwavering support for their struggle for self-determination and strongly condemned ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine, urging uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The premier underscored that economic stability is essential for strong defence and urged the nation to rise above personal differences for sustainable prosperity and self-reliance.

“On this Defence and Martyrs Day, let us renew our pledge to the timeless principles of faith, unity, and discipline as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam, and work together for a secure, united, and prosperous Pakistan. Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad, Pakistan Paindabad,” he concluded.