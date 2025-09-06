Heroes of Marka-e-Haq recount days under fire at LoC

Member of the armed forces during an interview with Geo News. — Screengrab via Geo News

The heroes of Pakistan Army recounted their expereience during Marka-e-Haq at Pakistan’s last military post at the Line of Control (LoC), opposite India’s Poonch sector, in an exclusive interview with Geo News.

Just behind the post, Indian Army positions are visible under trees, while the greenery in between marks the no-man’s land, heavily planted with landmines.

Marka-e-Haq refers to the period of conflict with India from the April 22 Pahalgam attack to the May 10 conclusion of operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

During the Marka-e-Haq, this post came under the heaviest shelling because it is exposed from three directions. For multiple days until the ceasefire, repeated shelling broke many trees in the area. Soldiers described how, for four to five days, they faced continuous firing from three sides.

“Even then, we were not afraid. Our effort was only that the enemy should not cross into our land or advance forward,” one soldier said.

They explained that the enemy carried out heavy indirect fire, but Pakistan’s defensive structures were strong and well-built, keeping them safe. The soldiers said their morale remained firm despite being under constant fire, knowing their families were behind them.

“We could not always respond with equal fire, but our effort was to ensure the enemy could not launch a physical raid. Thanks to God, they failed in their attempt,” another soldier said.

The area of no-man’s land here has remained inaccessible since 1947 because of mines. This is Pakistan’s last corner, surrounded on three sides by the enemy, where firing continues regularly.

“The enemy fired a lot, but we faced it without fear. Our spirit was to serve the nation and protect it,” one soldier added.

Geo News footage shows the exact border: the narrow no-man’s land, and just a few metres beyond, Indian posts in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). From three sides — from higher ground — enemy fire can strike this point, making defence extremely difficult.

Despite the danger, soldiers said their resolve remains unshaken.

“As long as even one soldier stands here, India cannot move forward by an inch,” they affirmed.

Earlier in May, Pakistan and India engaged in a military confrontation triggered by an attack in April on tourists in IIOJK that New Delhi blamed on Islamabad, before agreeing to a ceasefire.

In response to the Indian aggression, Pakistan's armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.