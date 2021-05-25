Jr NTR tests negative for coronavirus; ‘Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously’

Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 25 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Indian star Jr NTR, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on May 10, has tested negative for Covid-19, he confirmed on social media.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the RRR actor tweeted, “Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19.”

He also thanked his fans for best wishes. “Thank you everyone for all the wishes.”

He further said “Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic.”

Jr NTR also urged his fans to stay home and wear mask. ‘Wear a mask. Stay at home’.

He was diagnosed with coronavirus on May 10 and went under self-isolation for 14 days.

